Wizkid Shares His Thoughts About 13th Headies Award

by Temitope Alabi
Wizkid
Nigerian Music Star Wizkid

Nigerian singer Wizkid has shared his thoughts about Headies.

Wizkid who himself had his show in London yesterday the same day as the Headies, while reacting to a post by Nauara Marley bared his thoughts about the award show.

Naiara Marley reacting to his friend Zlatan Ibile losing out in the Best Street Hop Artiste To Chinko Ekun, said Zlatan’s song ‘Legwork’ is better than the entire award show.

“Legwork bigger than headies2019”

Sharing this same mindset, Wizkid agreed.

Wizkid tweet
Wizkid tweet

Zlatan was nominated alongside ;

Erigga – ‘Motivation’
Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’ (WINNER)
Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’
Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’
Lyta – ‘Time’

 

