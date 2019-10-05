“Wizkid Threatens Me With A Gun Each Time I Demand For Compensation For My Production ” – Joro Producer, Northboi (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been dragged by the producer behind his latest song hit, Joro for threatening him with a gun for demanding compensation.

Northboi and Wizkid
Apparently, Wizkid has two music producers, Northboi and Killertunez working with him.

The producers had a clash on Twitter on Saturday which began after Northboi ranted about how Wizkid gives more recognition to affiliate producer, Killertunez despite all his efforts and hard work to ensure his songs go viral.

Northboi's post

Northboi shared a round of tweets pouring out his mind about how he is unappreciated and not given enough credit to by the singer even though he gave him his first global hit after “Ojelegba” and “Don’t Dull.”

The producer further said:

“He threatened me with a gun one time all cuz I asked for the contract of Joro”, the producer shared on Twitter. “He keeps threatening me and I work hard to make these virals”

It didn’t end there as he also revealed the singer threatened him on another occassion when he demanded a contract for a song with Damian Marley on the album.

The music producer further stated that he is tired of the threats and he is willing to quit so he could pursue his education.

See the post below:

Northboi's post

0

