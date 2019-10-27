Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Share Kiss On Stage In Paris (Video)

Popular Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, who are supposedly best friends, shared a kiss while the latter grabbed the former’s bum on stage in Paris.

The duo were filmed performing their spicy collaboration, ‘Malo’ when Wizkid ushered in the mother of one.

The pair hugged before seemingly kissing while the lights were dim.

Information Nigeria recalls the former first lady of Mavin records addressed the rumours, stating that they are very good friends and she benefits from their friendship as they do music, and attend ‘public and private’ shows together.

