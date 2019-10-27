Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Share Kiss On Stage In Paris (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, who are supposedly best friends, shared a kiss while the latter grabbed the former’s bum on stage in Paris.

Wizkid
‘Joro’ crooner, Wizkid

The duo were filmed performing their spicy collaboration, ‘Malo’ when Wizkid ushered in the mother of one.

The pair hugged before seemingly kissing while the lights were dim.

Information Nigeria recalls the former first lady of Mavin records addressed the rumours, stating that they are very good friends and she benefits from their friendship as they do music, and attend ‘public and private’ shows together.

Read Also: ‘I Lost My Fiancé Because I Shaved My Hair’ – Actress Ruth Eze

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
paris, tiwa savage, wizkid
0

You may also like

BBNaija: Tboss Gave A Ninja A Material & It Sparks Outrage

Lady fingers her private parts after Wizkid shook her hands at his concert

Get In Here Whistle Blowers!!! Comedian Bovi Has A Message For You Guys

Sylvester Stallone At 70, Looks Shockingly Youthful And Fit As He Steps Out For Lunch In Beverly Hills

I was shocked when TBoss said she’d spend N25m in a week, said Efe as he talks Marvis, Tboss

“We are not Lazy” – Nigerian youths reply President Buhari, share photos of their handiwork

“My muhfcking brother, thank you for coming”, – Davido thanks Wizkid for coming to his show.

“I’m tired of using a vibrator, I need a actual d*ck”- Comedienne, Wofai Fada cries out

PHOTO: Toolz Tries Her Make-Up Skills, Makes Herself “Bleed”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *