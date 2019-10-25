Wizkid’s Baby Mama Solicits For Help On Social Media

by Eyitemi Majeed
Sola Ogudugu and Boluwatife
Sola Ogudugu and Boluwatife

Sola Ogudugu, Wizkid‘s baby mama, has taken to her Instagram page to solicit for help by asking fans to pray for her and also patronize her business.

Speaking via her Instagram story, she shared copy of her son, Boluwatife, school result where he didn’t do well in two subjects, and the single mum is all out to change that.

She further stated that she has gotten the boy a new private musical instrument and has resumed savings so she can get him a private lesson in the second subject, French.

However, she needs prayer and patronage so that she can achieve all this.

What she posted below:

Image result for Wizkid's Baby Mama Solicits For Help On Social Media"

