Wizkid’s Baby Mama Solicits For Help On Social Media

Sola Ogudugu, Wizkid‘s baby mama, has taken to her Instagram page to solicit for help by asking fans to pray for her and also patronize her business.

Speaking via her Instagram story, she shared copy of her son, Boluwatife, school result where he didn’t do well in two subjects, and the single mum is all out to change that.

She further stated that she has gotten the boy a new private musical instrument and has resumed savings so she can get him a private lesson in the second subject, French.

Read Also: Wizkid, Naira Marley Shun 13th Headies Award

However, she needs prayer and patronage so that she can achieve all this.

What she posted below: