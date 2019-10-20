Woman Allegedly Poisons Her Best Friend For Getting Job Promotion Ahead Of Her

by Valerie Oke
A young Congolese lady has died after she was allegedly poisoned by her best friend for receiving a job promotion ahead of her.

The deceased woman and her best friend were said to be up for a job promotion at work and the lady won.

This made the said best friend very jealous and unhappy, and decided to ‘take her out’.

The suspect who is now in police custody was said to have poisoned a meal, gave it to her friend to eat and consequently, she died soon after eating it.

The best friend has however denied the murder charge preferred against her.

 

