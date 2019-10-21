Woman Arrested For Brutally Abusing 4-Year-Old Niece (Graphic Photo)

A 35-year-old woman identified as Monsurat Olusanya has been taken into custody by the Ogun State Police Command.

The woman and mother of three was arrested for brutally abusing her niece.

She was arrested, following a complaint filed against her by a neighbour who had witnessed her on several occasions, abusing the child.

In her latest series of abuse, she used hot iron on the child after biting her.

The complaint reported that Monsurat had abused the child after she spilled a pot of soup.

