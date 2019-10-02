Woman Arrested For Burning 7-Year-Old Step Daughter’s Private Part

by Eyitemi
Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) has arrested a 38-year-old woman, identified as Hauwa Adamu for allegedly burning the private part of her 7-year-old stepdaughter.

According to reports, she was said to have committed the heinous crime by dropping flaming charcoal on the little girl’s vagina.

According to Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the NSCDC Commandant for the state, the security agency got winds of the incident after a good samaritan reported the case at the command.

He added that the case has since been transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, for further investigation and action.

0

