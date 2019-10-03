Woman Gives Birth By Roadside With The Help Of A Nurse

A new report has emerged about a woman who went into labour whilst on a motorcycle headed to a hospital.

According to the report, the woman on her way to the clinic went into labour and luckily come across Rita Wurapa district Director of Health and a nurse who helped her deliver her baby who was already coming out.

Read Also: [Photos]: Woman Gives Birth To Conjoined Twins In Benue State

Read the full story below.

“District Director of Health and Public Health Nurse at Biakoye District Delivers a baby on the roadside in Oti Region

A few days ago DDHS Rita Wurapa and Public Health Nurse Rose Ayivor were on a monitoring trip to Dambai and Nkwanta.

At Dambai, her team encountered a woman in labour on a motorbike. She was in obvious distress, the Okada driver drew to a screeching halt. A crowd started to gather around the screaming client, helpless driver and anxious relatives.

With 15+ years of public health under her belt, she drew closer. Urged by instinct she engaged the client only to see woman in labour, head in the perineum.

In the middle of the street, DDHS Rita and PHN Rose delivered the baby and marshalled women standing by to form a screen with their clothing.

The baby was delivered and the mother was sent to a hospital. Mother and baby are doing very well.

As health staff and leaders, we often have to lead by example.

Congratulations DDHS Rita Wurapa, you did just that.”

See full photos below