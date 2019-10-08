Woman In Severe Pains After Failed Stretch Marks Removal Procedure (Video)

A devastated Nigerian lady, Kosisochuckwu is currently in severe pains as her skin continues to deteriorate after undergoing a failed stretch marks-removal procedure.
The failed cosmetic treatment has left her chest area and arms filled with wounds, leaving her scarred for life.
The lady, who goes by handle @lovely_kimani on Instagram, said,
“I went for stretch mark removal at @rixariskinsecrets and the person did not tell me how it would look like. She used a machine on me and it gave me marks I can never remove.
I went back to her to ask for a refund but she refused. My friends said the spots are everlasting.
I was bullied by guys, so when I saw her page I was happy that I could remove my stretch marks, now see what it has cost me.”
