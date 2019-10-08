Woman In Severe Pains After Failed Stretch Marks Removal Procedure (Video)

by Amaka

A devastated Nigerian lady, Kosisochuckwu is currently in severe pains as her skin continues to deteriorate after undergoing a failed stretch marks-removal procedure.

The aftermath of the failed stretch marks procedure
The aftermath of the failed stretch marks procedure

The failed cosmetic treatment has left her chest area and arms filled with wounds, leaving her scarred for life.

The lady, who goes by handle @lovely_kimani on Instagram, said,

“I went for stretch mark removal at @rixariskinsecrets and the person did not tell me how it would look like. She used a machine on me and it gave me marks I can never remove.

I went back to her to ask for a refund but she refused. My friends said the spots are everlasting.

I was bullied by guys, so when I saw her page I was happy that I could remove my stretch marks, now see what it has cost me.”

Read Also: BBNaija Press Conference: Mercy Receives N30M Cheque, N25M SUV (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Kosisochuckwu, Stretch Marks Removal Procedure
0

You may also like

Imo Police Warn Citizens Against “Neighbourhood Criminals”

Obanikoro: Fashola’s Official Car Costs More Than Oduah’s Bulletproof Cars

Imo Gov Present Cars, Cash As Gifts To Victorious Paralympians

Why We Sealed 24 Petrol Stations In Jos – DPR

Delta State Head of Service Escapes Kidnap Attempt With Gunshot Wound

corps members

Two Fake Corps Members Arrested In Nasarawa

NEMA Warns: Over a million Nigerians will die if Nyos Dam collapses

EFCC Faults The Sun Newspaper Report, Says Jonathan Didn’t Starve Anti-graft Agency Of Funds

Police Corporal Shoots Self To Death With Own Rifle In Minna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *