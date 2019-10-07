Woman Narrates How She Paid N1.1m Loan ‘In Kind’

by Verity

A businesswoman, Ejioma Ahibafu, has told an Ojo Magistrates’ Court how she paid a N1.1 million loan she allegedly took from a man ‘in kind’.

The defendant, a 49-year-old trader who sells bags of rice, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing levelled against her.

Ahibafu told the court how she obtained the said loan after a friend introduced her to the complainant.

She also narrated how she also delivered some bags of rice to the complainant, whom she acknowledged gave her the loan with an understanding to pay up the balance.

She went on state that even before she was given the loan by the complainant, she had to pay him in “kind” on three different occasions in a hotel.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor, Mr Simon Uche, had told the court that the defendant obtained a loan of N1.1 million for rice business from one Emma, a businessman, with a promise to pay back the money in six months.

Read Also: Court Sentences Father And Son To Death By Hanging In Zamfara

However, the woman refused to pay up the loan and had been evasive since then. He added that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Me. A. A Adesanya, the Magistrate granted the defendant N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and then adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for mention.

Tags from the story
Ejioma Ahibafu, Ojo Magistrates’ Court
0

You may also like

How Edo SARS almost sent me to an early grave - The Nation Editor, Shola O’neil

Sars raises its ugly head, kills unarmed young Nigerian in Lagos

Troops Kill 13 Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Clearance Operations

Blame APC Senators For Loss Of Senate Deputy Presidency To PDP – Melaye

We Didn’t Receive Jonathan Govt’s $200m Nollywood Funds, Says Bank of Industry

Borno Border Town Of Marte Falls To Boko Haram As Insurgents Kit 600 Women, Girls As suicide Bombers

Saraki Urges Leaders To Make Sacrifices, Calls For Prayers For Nigeria’s Security Forces

Nigerian Navy Impounds French Ship For Stealing 500,000 Barrels of Crude Oil Per Day

Insecurity, A Global Concern Not Peculiar To Nigeria – Ado Bayero

Eid-el-Maulud: Jonathan Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria, Violence-Free Elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *