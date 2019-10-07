Woman Narrates How She Paid N1.1m Loan ‘In Kind’

A businesswoman, Ejioma Ahibafu, has told an Ojo Magistrates’ Court how she paid a N1.1 million loan she allegedly took from a man ‘in kind’.

The defendant, a 49-year-old trader who sells bags of rice, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing levelled against her.

Ahibafu told the court how she obtained the said loan after a friend introduced her to the complainant.

She also narrated how she also delivered some bags of rice to the complainant, whom she acknowledged gave her the loan with an understanding to pay up the balance.

She went on state that even before she was given the loan by the complainant, she had to pay him in “kind” on three different occasions in a hotel.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor, Mr Simon Uche, had told the court that the defendant obtained a loan of N1.1 million for rice business from one Emma, a businessman, with a promise to pay back the money in six months.

However, the woman refused to pay up the loan and had been evasive since then. He added that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Me. A. A Adesanya, the Magistrate granted the defendant N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and then adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for mention.