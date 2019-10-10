Woman Nearly Lynched To Death For Allegedly Stealing Manhood Inside Lagos Bus

An unidentified woman was almost lynched to death by an angry mob at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos state for allegedly snatching manhood of three men in a bus belonging to the Bus Rapid Transit scheme.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, the young lady escaped death by a whisker after a mob and BRT passengers pounced on her over the allegation.

An eyewitness and a passenger on the bus, who spoke on the basis of anonymity told NAN that a man suddenly raised the alarm that his manhood had disappeared immediately the woman touched him on the bus.

The eyewitness added that two other men standing close to the first man immediately raised the same alarm, after feeling their genitals.

The eyewitness added that the bus driver had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident.

An unidentified police officer, confirmed the incident to NAN, adding that the police were on top of the situation.

The three affected men were said to have already been taken to an undisclosed hospital for confirmation of their claims.