Woman Sells Her Baby To Finance Boyfriend’s Trip To France

by Eyitemi
Sarah Kwabla and baby
Sarah Kwabla and baby

A 25-year-old lady named Sarah Kwabla has been arrested by the Ghanaian police authority for allegedly selling her 3-months old baby in order to finance her boyfriend’s trip to France.

According to the boyfriend who reported the matter at the police station, he said:

” A friend of mine who resides in France had promised to invite me to France if I could raise Ghc10,000 (N67,000) but I was only able to raise Ghc2,000 because I am unemployed.

”However, I got surprised when my girlfriend credited my bank account with Ghc8,000 on September 24.  When I questioned her on how she came about the money, she said that she sold our only child who was just 3-months-old to a certain “Mallam” who lives in the neighbourhood. ”

Tags from the story
Sarah Kwabla
0

You may also like

Salary Cut: We Can’t Stop Buhari Other Political Office Holders, Says RMAFC

Ogun State Government Opens Donation Account For Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Absconded

IBB Urges Support For Military, Says INEC Will Conduct Polls As Rescheduled

Nigerian Lady Recounts How She Survived Fatal Accident Where Her Bus Fell Off A Bridge. (Photos)

Government Should Reach Out To Boko Haram – TUC

Gov Seriake threatens to sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers

Bayelsa Govt To Spend N3bn On Exotic Cars Despite Owing Workers 6 Months Salary

“Like Most Married Men, I Have Cheated On My Wife” — Femi Fani-Kayode

Two Weeks After Nnaji’s Resignation, Power Generation Drops By 1,000 Megawatts

Two Weeks After Nnaji’s Resignation, Power Generation Drops By 1,000 Megawatts

I Didn’t Order Arrest Of Chibok Girls Protest Leader – Mrs Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *