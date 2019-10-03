Woman Sells Her Baby To Finance Boyfriend’s Trip To France

A 25-year-old lady named Sarah Kwabla has been arrested by the Ghanaian police authority for allegedly selling her 3-months old baby in order to finance her boyfriend’s trip to France.

According to the boyfriend who reported the matter at the police station, he said:

” A friend of mine who resides in France had promised to invite me to France if I could raise Ghc10,000 (N67,000) but I was only able to raise Ghc2,000 because I am unemployed.

”However, I got surprised when my girlfriend credited my bank account with Ghc8,000 on September 24. When I questioned her on how she came about the money, she said that she sold our only child who was just 3-months-old to a certain “Mallam” who lives in the neighbourhood. ”