Women Cheat More Than Men, Says U.S Rapper, Slim Thug (Video)

by Michael
Slim Thug
American Rapper Slim Thug

American rapper Slim Thug, has taken to his social media space to defend all cheating men.

The rapper, who took a video behind the wheels as he ranted, said that men should not be blamed if they cheat.

He also hinted that most ladies cheat more than men as it is now a thing for them.

Slim Thug expresses his views when he pointed out that ladies now go half-naked on Instagram just to lure men to have something with them.

Watch The Video Here:

