Women Posts Photos Of Themselves Braless As They Celebrate ‘No Bra Day’

by Temitope Alabi
No Bra Day
No Bra Day

Women all over the world are today celebrating ”No Bra Day,” an annual observance when women are encouraged to forgo wearing a bra to further increase breast cancer awareness.

So many women have now taken to their respective social media pages to share photos of themselves braless.

Many women to include celebrities have over the years drawn major attention to breast cancer awareness with Serena Williams being the latest.

The tennis champ a few months ago, posed completely topless in a video to create awareness for breast cancer.

See photos below;

No Bra Day
No Bra Day
No Bra Day
No Bra Day
No Bra Day
No Bra Day
No Bra Day
No Bra Day

 

