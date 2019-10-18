Women Should Be Entitled To 70% Of Their Unfaithful Husband’s Properties After Divorce: Joro Olumofin

Self-acclaimed ‘Love Doctor’, Joro Olumofin is of the opinion that wives should be entitled to 70% of their unfaithful husbands’ properties after a divorce.

The relationship expert wrote:

“It’s so sad. Nigerian wives are suffering every day because there are no stringent consequences to Infidelity in a marriage. Perfidy and Lewdness is in the DNA of 85% of Nigerian men because having more than 1 girlfriend is a sign of success and good health. The victims of these behaviors are Nigerian wives who look on in destitute as their husbands break their vows on a daily basis without any consequences.

The Nigerian Courts should enforce a “70% – 30%” Law in the case of infidelity by a Husband. 70% of assets go to a wife if her husband cheats. This will secure the future of women after a divorce and reduce duplicity by men in marriages., he added”.

See the full post below: