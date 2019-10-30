Women With 8 Inches Clitories Can Be Considered As Men: Supreme Court

A very controversial ruling was passed by the Supreme court of Nigeria yesterday in Abuja, declaring that all women who have clitorises longer than 7,5 centimeters (3 inches) can now be legally considered as men.

The decision which was a unanimous one saw the five-member Supreme Court panel, led by Mary Odili rule that 36-year old Isioma Adeyemi’s request was “perfectly sound and legitimate”, ordering that her legal status be changed immediately.

Read Also: Lecturer Jailed For Writing Poem About President And His Mother Smelly Vagina

Ms. Adeyemi has been in court, fighting to be legally declared a man because of her exceptionally large clitoris.

“This is the greatest day of my life! My first husband repudiated me because my clitoris was bigger than his penis, now I finally get some kind of justice.”

Ms. Inna Shevchenko, leader of The radical feminist exhibitionist group Femen, describes the ruling as “a great advancement for African women in general”.

“A small number of women just obtained a great boost in their legal status and are now in a position to help their peers. It’s a great day for women!”

The Nigerian law has now given Ms. Adeyemi the right to own land, have several wives, work at night, and can no longer be legally beaten to the level of “grievous hurt” by her husband or male relatives.

Governmental experts also disclosed that over 600 other Nigerian women who have sufficiently big clitorises can also apply for a change to their legal status.

Nigeria is the second country in the world to offer women with large clitorises the option of being legally considered as men.

Uganda ruled that all women with clitorises longer than 5 centimetres (2 inches) can be considered men.