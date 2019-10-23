Xenophobia: Again, South Africans Attack Nigerians

by Temitope Alabi
xenophobia
xenophobia

A new report has confirmed that Nigerians have again been attacked by South Africans in the latter’s country,

According to reports, Nigerians who are living in Mpumalanga province of South Africa have again been attacked by South Africans in a renewed xenophobic violence.

Xenophobia: Full Text Of President Buhari's Speech In South AFrica

Although not much has been gathered as to why this again came to being, reports gathered revealed that the leadership of Nigerian Citizens In South Africa (NICASA) and Nigeria’s Consular General to South Africa are already on their way to Witbank in Mpumalanga province to investigate the attack.

This renewed attack is coming just weeks after President Buhari visited the country, calling for the protection of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

