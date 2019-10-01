Xenophobia: Buhari Jets Out To South Africa Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Wednesday for a three-day State Visit to the Republic of South Africa.

The visit to South Africa is said to honour the invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to discuss the welfare of Nigerians in the country, and how to a way to build harmonious relations.

This was and known in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday.

The visit is said to come against the background of recent xenophobic attacks, the evacuation of hundreds of Nigerians and the exchange of visits by Special Envoys of Presidents Buhari and Ramaphosa.

President Buhari will also hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country, so that they can share their experiences.

President Buhari and his host will preside over the South Africa/Nigeria Bi-National Commission, during which a progress report will be presented.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders will sign a joint communiqué.

Read Also: 20 Lies In President Buhari’s Independence Day Message, By Reno Omokri

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State. Others are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Power, Eng. Saleh Mamman; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; and Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum.

Also on the trip to South Africa are National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chairman/CEO Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Buhari is expected to return to Abuja on Friday.