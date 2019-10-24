Xenophobia: Burna Boy Set To Perform In South Africa

In the heat of fresh xenophobic attacks on African immigrants in South Africa that forced over 600 Nigerians to return home, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, had vowed never to step foot in South Africa.

However, the Afro-beat artist is billed to perform in South Africa, barely two months after he vowed never to enter the country until the government of that country does something about the attacks.

On September 3, the ‘Ye’ crooner had threatened to boycott the country, and throwing tantrums at his South African counterpart, Aka who tweeted messages that supported xenophobia.

He had tweeted: I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this.

“I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily, at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my dream has always been to unite Africa and make us realize that we will Literally rule the world together,” he had written.

“But today, after watching the killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past, fuck all that! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that, I have not set foot in SA since 2017.

“And I will not ever go to South Africa again for any reason until the South African government wakes the fuck up and really performs a miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. This goes against everything I stand for.

“But at what point do we take action? I understand that years of oppression have confused South Africans to the point where they see the people who came to their defense during their oppression as their enemies and then worship their oppressors!”

Burna is set to perform at the Africans Unite concert, a collaborative project that aims to rebuild trust and respect amongst African nations by hanging the current narrative to that of unity and solidarity.

There are reports that the concert was organised by South Africa’s department of sports, arts and culture, in association with Channel O, Monster Energy and powered by Play Network Africa.