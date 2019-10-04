Xenophobia: Governor Makinde Gives N900,000 To 30 Oyo Indigenes

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has disbursed cash of N900 000 to no fewer than 30 Indigenes of the state who returned from South Africa following the xenophobic attack meted on them.

This cash was presented by the deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, who received the South African returnees on behalf of Makinde.

Rauf, in his address, added that the Oyo state government has concluded plans to teach the returnees how to fish rather than give them fish.

“I want to assure you on behalf of the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, that you have no reason whatsoever to go back to South Africa or anywhere again.