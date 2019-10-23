Xenophobia: Nigerian Government To Implement Early Warning Signal Mechanism

Following a recent attack on Nigerians in South Africa on Tuesday, the Nigerian Government says it will implement the early warning signal mechanism recently signed with the country.

This was made known by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She said that the ministers of foreign affairs in both countries would ensure the implementation of the mechanisms as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a statement, Dabiri-Erewa said the Consul-General of Nigeria in South Africa, Godwin Adama, is handling the matter.

Her words, “The Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Witbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened.

“He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

“The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control.

“After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold.

This fresh attack comes after President Muhammadu Buhari visited South Africa — and both he and Cyril Ramaphosa said the two countries would work together to prevent such incidents from occurring again.