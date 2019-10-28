‘Yahoo Money Is Sweet’ – Nigerian Men Cry Out (Video)

In a recent video shared on the Internet, some Nigerian men have cried out that money gotten from Internet fraud, commonly called ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ is sweet.

The video shows one of the men hinting that the officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are seriously coming after Yahoo boys because they are somehow benefiting from their arrest.

Information Nigeria recalls Nigerian singer, Naira Marley pointed out that Nigeria’s economy depended on Yahoo-Yahoo and that the EFCC are benefiting from arresting Yahoo boys.

These two men have also pointed out the same thing, saying that ‘Yahoo Money is sweet’.

Watch The Video Here: