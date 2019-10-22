Ycee Laments, Says Naira Marley’s New ‘Legwork’ Is Too Hard For Him To Learn

Recall that we reported that controversial singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as ‘Naira Marley’ introduced a new legwork dance step while performing during ‘Starboy fest‘ which held at O2 arena in London, on Saturday, well, popular rapper, Ycee, has lamented that the dance step is too hard for him to master.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the rapper says he can’t even roll in real-life then how is he supposed t6o be able to master the new dance step introduced by Naira Marley.

Can’t even roll in real life How then will I be able to master this Naira Marleys legwork?

See what he tweeted below:

https://twitter.com/iam_YCee/status/1186567458167119872?s=20

