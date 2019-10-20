Ycee, Omoni Oboli, Mayorkun Congratulate Davido On New Born Baby

by Valerie Oke
Davido welcomes baby boy
Davido welcomes baby boy

Nigerian celebrities like Wizkid, Omoni Oboli, Ycee, Mayorkun have taken to social media to congratulate Davido real name, David Adeleke on the birth of his newborn son.

Davido had broken the news that his son with his wife, Chioma arrived on 20th Oct, to the pleasure of many fans and colleagues.

According to Davido, his son who is already an ambassador of a baby product brand, will be called David Ifeanyi Adeleke.

See some congratulatory messages from celebs below;

 

 

