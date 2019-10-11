YCee Shades MI, Vector Over Diss Tracks

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian rapper, YCee has taken a subtle shade at fellow rappers, MI and Vector, over their ongoing rap battle.

MI and Vector have been engaged in social media drama for the past couple of days. Although, Ycee has been dragged in the issue, he has stayed silent.

When asked by a fan when he is joining the rap battle, the rapper expressed that there is no money involved.

