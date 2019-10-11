Yemi Alade Reacts As City FM OAPs Mock Female Artistes (Video)

Nigerian award-winning artiste Yemi Alade has reacted to an early video shared by her female colleague in the music industry, Tiwa Savage.
The video that Tiwa Savage shared showed some OAPs from a Nigerian radio station, City FM as they were speaking ill against some female artistes: Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade included.
According to Yemi Alade: “It’s impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL!, she Even took her song off the systems programmed play, I don’t even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name.”
Watch The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
It's impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL!, she Even took her song off the systems programmed play,I don't even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name. However, I am even more perplexed as to the mental state of these women. How can people this wounded in spirit and poor in mind be able to get jobs that involve addressing millions of people, influencing their thoughts,educating listeners,promoting justice? Nonetheless!! Women DO support women!and unfortunately, these 3 are just a few of the bad eggs. I cant forgive you because you haven't offended me to be sincere ,lion no dey concern imself with wetin sheep dey talk. Even if i ran into them ,I wouldn't even know who they are.if we start to listen in on the PURELY EVIL CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE have about Artists; female or male , omo data go finish. I know a few OAPS that know how to voice their opinion without being hateful, but these three ? Need re-orientation,re- education,, and redirection in life. This is def how they talk about all artists!all people! This is the hate they SPREAD! NAIJA WHICH WAY! We didnt Rise to top because of insults ,neither can it bring us down! #soondelete