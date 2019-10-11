Yemi Alade Reacts As City FM OAPs Mock Female Artistes (Video)

Nigerian award-winning artiste Yemi Alade has reacted to an early video shared by her female colleague in the music industry, Tiwa Savage.

The video that Tiwa Savage shared showed some OAPs from a Nigerian radio station, City FM as they were speaking ill against some female artistes: Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade included.

According to Yemi Alade: “It’s impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL!, she Even took her song off the systems programmed play, I don’t even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name.”

