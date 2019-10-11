Yemi Alade Reacts To Video Of City FM OAPs Mocking Her

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has called out the City FM OAPs seen in a video that has gone viral on social media, mocking her and Tiwa Savage.

According to Yemi, she is more concerned about the mental state of the OAPs even though she was ”insulted in a language she doesn’t understand.”

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Drags OAPs For Mocking Female Artistes (Video)

In her words;

It’s impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL!, she Even took her song off the systems programmed play,I don’t even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name.

However, I am even more perplexed as to the mental state of these women. How can people this wounded in spirit and poor in mind be able to get jobs that involve addressing millions of people, influencing their thoughts,educating listeners,promoting justice?

Nonetheless!! Women DO support women!and unfortunately, these 3 are just a few of the bad eggs.

I cant forgive you because you haven’t offended me to be sincere ,lion no dey concern imself with wetin sheep dey talk.

Even if i ran into them ,I wouldn’t even know who they are.if we start to listen in on the PURELY EVIL CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE have about Artists; female or male, omo data go finish.

I know a few OAPS that know how to voice their opinion without being hateful, but these three ? Need re-orientation,re- education,, and redirection in life. This is def how they talk about all artists!all people! This is the hate they SPREAD! NAIJA WHICH WAY!

We didnt Rise to top because of insults ,neither can it bring us down!