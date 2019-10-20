Yomi Casual Reacts As Man Calls Him Yahoo Boy (Photo)

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual has reacted to what a follower on his Instagram called him.

The fashion designer who is known for his designs for many other celebrities has reacted to a fan’s comment on his post as the man called him a ‘Yahoo Boy.’

This followed after he shared a photo of one of his flashy cars which the follower thought to be expensive.

The fan reacted to the photo by calling him a yahoo boy.

Yomi Casual, in turn, replied the man saying: “Change the way you see life young blood… that car is not that expensive ok! But I made it look a million-dollar car. Get sense.”

