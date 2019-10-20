Yomi Casual Reacts As Man Calls Him Yahoo Boy (Photo)

by Michael
Yomi Casual
Nigerian Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual has reacted to what a follower on his Instagram called him.

The fashion designer who is known for his designs for many other celebrities has reacted to a fan’s comment on his post as the man called him a ‘Yahoo Boy.’

READ ALSO – Yomi Casual Shades Mike Edwards Over His Decision Not To Attend Any Event Without His Wife

This followed after he shared a photo of one of his flashy cars which the follower thought to be expensive.

The fan reacted to the photo by calling him a yahoo boy.

Yomi Casual, in turn, replied the man saying: “Change the way you see life young blood… that car is not that expensive ok! But I made it look a million-dollar car. Get sense.”

See Post Here:

Tags from the story
yomi casual
0

You may also like

‘Proud to be Part of This Historical Moment for You’ – Naomi Campbell Tells Wizkid

NOT AGAIN: Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Shows Off ‘Private Part’ In Tight Outfit

Adekunle Gold Speaks On Why He Chose Seyi Shay To Play Role Of “Delilah” (Video)

Photos from Former Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor’s wedding in Enugu

Omoni Oboli Counts Down To 40th Birthday With Stunning Photo

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: CEE C SAYS BEING IN BIG BROTHER HOUSE IS A WASTE OF TIME

#BBNaija 2019: Nigerians React To Mercy And Ike’s Steamy Bedroom Conversation

Singer Kefee Loses Consciousness Mid Air To Chicago

Actress Ruth Kadiri Reportedly Pregnant, Wedding Planned For This Year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *