Yomi Casual Shades Mike Edwards Over His Decision Not To Attend Any Event Without His Wife

by Temitope Alabi
Mike, Yomi Casual
Mike, Yomi Casual, Perri

Following BBNaija’s Mike Edwards statement on not attending any event without his wife, many have taken to different social media platforms to drag him.

One of those who shaded Mike is aged fashion designer Yomi Casual who at some point became rude with his reaction.

Yomi wrote:

“If your wife can’t come, you are not going? Uncle hungry never beat you! So my wife must follow me to all my private appointments with top personalities hun? Abeg talk another thing.”

Yomi Casual post
Yomi Casual post
0

