Yoruba Is Derived From ‘Yariba’ And It Means ‘Shady, Unreliable’: Fani-Kayode

by Valerie Oke
A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the name “Yoruba” is derived from “Yariba” and it means “shady and unreliable”.

According to Fani-Kayode, ‘Yariba’ is the name given to the Southwest(SW) by the Fulani. He added that while the Southeast rejected the name ‘Yamiri’ given to them by the Fulani, the Southwest accepted theirs.

He said in a few tweets on Monday thus:

Two names that the Fulani gave to southerners: “Yamiri”, in reference to SE and “Yariba” in reference to SW. The SE rejected that name but the SW accepted it. The name “Yoruba” derives from “Yariba” and it means “shady and unreliable”. I reject that strange name and label.

I am not a “Yariba” or “Yoruba” but an “Omo Karo Jire” or an “Oduduwan” and my language are not “Yoruba” but “Anago”. We are what we call ourselves. We are not “shady and unreliable”(Yariba) and we must not accept names that are given to us by our historical adversaries…

…Any Omo Karo Jire or Oduduwan that continues to call himself a “Yoruba” is lost and does not know the implications of what he is doing to his own people. He is simply affirming and confirming an insulting label that has deep sinister, mystical and spiritual connotations…

Read Also:Igbo Women Were Placed On Earth For Yoruba Men: Ycee

…The word “Yoruba” did not even exist until the 18th century and even then most of the tribes of the SW, including the Oyo’s, rejected it due to its origin and meaning. The word “Yoruba” is alien to our culture and not known in the Anago language. Oduduwans please take note.

