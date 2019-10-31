‘You Are A Disappointment’ – Davido Blasts Ogundamisi (Photo)

Popular singer, Davido had enough of public commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi’s trolling and decided to give him a taste of his own medicine on Twitter.

The public commentator had indirectly insulted the singer over the video showing the arrest of two ladies, Susan and Helen, who had claimed that he had impregnated one of them in the penultimate week.

Ogundamisi had tweeted,

“Imagine @iam_Davido as first Cousin in @StateofOsun with his Uncle @IsiakaAdeleke1 as Governor. And @MBuhari is meant to be the tyrant o!

Responding to the tweet, The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner and DMW boss wrote:

“It pains you that someone half ur age that you can give birth too is Greater than you will ever be … U are a loser , a disappointment…… ur are useless ! Now keep my family name out ur mouth ! Ur whole life earnings no reach 30 percent of my show money and it hurts I know”

See screenshots of their exchange below: