You Are A Vagabond: Buhari’s Aide Slams Omokri

Lauretta Onochie, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has slammed a staunch critic of her boss, Reno Omokri.
Omokri has declared himself as the chief tormentor of President Buhari and he continually criticizes the action of the number 1 citizen of Nigeria.
Also Read: Reno Omokri Gives Condition To Stop Tormenting President Buhari
Reacting to this, Lauretta Onochie slammed the critic, advising him to accept his loss in peace.
See her tweet below:
Bruhaaaaaa!
💥Buhari defeated your boss!
💥Cut off your looting lifeline, bunkering business
💥Fear of Buhari sent you on self-exile
💥You're now a FUGITIVE when no one is pursuing you
💥Your Bank Account is running low on illicit funds
💥Joker, you're a Self-tormented vagabond pic.twitter.com/YKE3hqL1Yo
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 18, 2019