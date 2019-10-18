You Are A Vagabond: Buhari’s Aide Slams Omokri

Lauretta Onochie, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has slammed a staunch critic of her boss, Reno Omokri.

Omokri has declared himself as the chief tormentor of President Buhari and he continually criticizes the action of the number 1 citizen of Nigeria.

Reacting to this, Lauretta Onochie slammed the critic, advising him to accept his loss in peace.

