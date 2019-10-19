‘You Are Not On My Level;’ Joro Olumofin Slams Tunde Ednut, Lists Achievements

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has slammed popular social media commentator, Tunde Ednut, and also shared that they are not on the same level.
Read Also: Tacha: Mr Jollof Confirms Receipt Of N1m From Jaruma, Sets To Beat Up Tunde Ednut (VIDEO/Photo)
Speaking via his Instagram page, he went on to list his achievements before going on to tag Tunde Ednut ‘an illiterate’ who can not survive without social media.
See what he posted below;
View this post on Instagram
Dear Tunde, First of all. Check your DM. I sent you some things that will Humble you and reset your brain, it’s between us as MEN. Because of my good heart I won’t proceed with this campaign to make your life miserable. Just be informed that I can but I won’t. I can dedicate the next 6 months to do this but I won’t. Because I’m not Like you who derives pleasure in putting people down. You came after my name and the credibility of my brand that’s why I’m responding to you. I must assert that we are not of the same ilk. YOU ARE NOT ON MY LEVEL. Let me say it again. YOU ARE NOT ON MY LEVEL in any way possible. I can Trace my Pedigree 5 generations back. I’m from an Aristocratic, Dignified family. Can I ask you a question? : Without Instagram, Yahoo Boys and Some celebrities funding you. Dear Tunde, How will you eat? Never for one day think we’re the same or you’re on my playing field. Without Instagram, I flourish on a daily basis. I enjoy what I do. Instagram is banter. No one supports anyone here. You can’t invest in IG. Without Instagram you are Nothing, You are a jest, a quip, a jive. Some differences in the both of us Tunde: 1️⃣ I have 4 ( Unisex) products approved by NAFDAC 2️⃣ I have factories/office and staff. 3️⃣ launching another 3 products next year God willing. 4️⃣I have several registered businesses that have a good public and private sector track record. 5️⃣Currently pursuing my Ph.D. THE ISSUE OF JORO FAKE STORIES: 1️⃣I have Male & Female celebrities gist and nudes, Pastors, Politicians, bankers. I have never posted or exposed anyone and I never will. Etc: Dear Joro. I’m pregnant for this celebrity what do I do? 2️⃣THIS QUESTION IS FOR EVERYONE: is it possible that I fake 80 mails in a day? Ask yourself. Is it possible? Is it possible that I’ve been faking stories for the past 4 years? Every single day. If you think it’s possible I can’t convince you otherwise. Back to you Tunde, I know you’re not literate enough to read this so please beg someone in Atlanta to read to you. A WISE KING NEVER SEEKS WAR BUT IS ALWAYS PREPARED FOR IT. If You want to be stubborn. I AM READY FOR YOU!