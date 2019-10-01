‘You Are Part Of Nigeria’s Problems’ – Yul Edochie Slams Nigerians

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to slam Nigerians who are planing to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence.

He expressed his disappointment as he asked Nigerians why they are celebrating Nigeria Independence, saying there are too many suffering and poverty in the nation.

He also talked about the economy, leaders, and the youth of Nigeria, saying he didn’t see the need of celebrating her Independence.

Watch the video below: