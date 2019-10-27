You Are Selfish, Nigerians Blast ASUU Over Planned Strike

Nigerians had taken to Twitter, a microblogging platform to criticise the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over its proposed showdown.

ASUU says it will mobilise its members to embark on a strike over its opposition to the proposed Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) on its members is by the federal government.

The leaders of the ASUU had threatened a showdown and summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting to mobilise its members to that effect after reports that Buhari directed that any worker not on the IPPIS would no longer receive salary.

Reacting to the move by ASUU, some Nigerians took to the platform to accuse the body of being selfish and have no concern for the welfare of students.

See reactions below

ASUU want to go on strike cos they don't want to join IPPIS, for goodness sake what is wrong with it, what are they trying to hide ? Probably there are ghost lecturers if not I don't understand their opposition, so those being paid by IPPIS are not important ? FG call their bluff — Hamma (@HAHayatu) October 20, 2019

ASUU opposed TSA.

ASUU killed a bill to sanction sexual harassment of students.

ASUU says no to biometric salary computation system,IPPS. Does ASUU stands for anything meaningfully progressive out all?

The good old ASUU has lost almost every shed of moral standing.

~Abdulaziz A. — Olayemi 🇳🇬 (@olayemi_123) October 25, 2019