You Are Selfish, Nigerians Blast ASUU Over Planned Strike

Nigerians had taken to Twitter, a microblogging platform to criticise the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over its proposed showdown.

ASUU says it will mobilise its members to embark on a strike over its opposition to the proposed Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) on its members is by the federal government.

The leaders of the ASUU had threatened a showdown and summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting to mobilise its members to that effect after reports that Buhari directed that any worker not on the IPPIS would no longer receive salary.

Reacting to the move by ASUU, some Nigerians took to the platform to accuse the body of being selfish and have no concern for the welfare of students.

