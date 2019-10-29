You Have Finished Me, Mr Eazi Tells Girlfriend

Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi, made it known via his social media that his girlfriend Temi Otedola has finished him following some exchange between the duo.

The singer in his narration said he recounted how he was so sick and was to go on tour but was made to play Andrea non-stop for almost two hours for his babe.

Read Also: Mr Eazi Lists Out His Achievements After Nigerians Called Him A Gold Digger For Dating Otedola;s Daughter

He then concluded by saying it was such an unforgettable experience before going on to thank his love for the experience.

See their exchange below: