You Have Finished Me, Mr Eazi Tells Girlfriend

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi, made it known via his social media that his girlfriend Temi Otedola has finished him following some exchange between the duo.

The singer in his narration said he recounted how he was so sick and was to go on tour but was made to play Andrea non-stop for almost two hours for his babe.

He then concluded by saying it was such an unforgettable experience before going on to thank his love for the experience.

