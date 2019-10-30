You Have Lost It In Edo State: Obaseki Tells Oshiomhole

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the former governor of the state and National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has lost his political relevance in the state and has now resorted to using security operatives from Abuja to intimidate people in the state.

He made this known in reaction to the recent arrest of Andrew Momodu, his security adviser, via a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

Part of the statement reads:

“When Momodu resisted the unlawful arrest by the security agents, he was taken to the Police Headquarters in Benin, where he was held for an extended period until the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu intervened.”

“Investigations revealed that the security from Abuja has orders from above to pick up not less than 50 persons loyal to Obaseki, in an attempt to plunge the state into chaos and cause panic in the governor’s camp.

“Those penciled down for arrest, according to sources privy to the policemen’s modus operandi, including Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Political Matters, Edo South, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha.

“Others on the list are Albert Obazee, Kelly Okungbowa (popularly known as Ebo Stone) and Muktar-Osagie Muntari, who heads the state’s Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV).”