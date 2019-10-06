You Shouldn’t Have Replied Cameron, Nigerians Know About Your Negligence: APC To Jonathan

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has berated former President Goodluck Jonathan for responding to the allegation of David Cameron, former UK prime minister, over the abducted Chibok girls.

The former UK prime minister had accused the former president in a new book ‘For the record’ of not allowing the British government to rescue some of the abducted school girls who were kidnapped.

Reacting to the allegation, Jonathan said Cameron is a liar and is only after him because he refused homosexuality in Nigeria.

APC while reacting to the allegation via its spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said there was no need for the former president to deny the allegations because Nigerians already know of his negligence.

His words:

“Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage. Nigerians already know the story of Jonathan’s habitual negligence to matters of state,” he said.

“The Chibok schoolgirl’s abduction and his ‘sleeping behind the wheel’ is not a story to deny as it is already part of our national history.”

The APC spokesman said Jonathan ought to take responsibility rather than apportion blames.

“What is important now is Jonathan explaining to the families of the abducted schoolgirls why as president he did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok abduction and still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now — except he continues to blame the Chibok abductions and other failings of his administration on the so-called grand conspiracy against him,” Issa-Onilu said.

“The current administration’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act.

“That Jonathan government was corrupt was actually half of the story. The full story is that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is shameful that anyone is even defending it.

“Corruption is PDP’s political ideology. This fact is already cast in stone. Nigerians do not need Cameron or anyone else to tell us how corrupt and ineffectual the PDP era was.

“As a consequence, Nigerians voted out the PDP administration in 2015 and elected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to clear the mess the 16-year PDP administration left the country.”