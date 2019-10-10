You Will Need Free Speech, Human Rights After Your Tenure: Deji Adeyanju Tells El-rufai

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has taken a swipe at Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai over his comment on social media.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

The governor in a post expressed that any action taken by his administration is seen as an attempt to undermine free speech and human rights by the opposition.

Reacting to this, the activist reminded the governor of his act before he became governor, while he also advised him of his imminent need for free speech.

