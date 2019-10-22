“You Will Spend 2 Days In Jail” – Bobrisky Tells Man Who Beat Her Up (Video)

by Amaka

The man, who assaulted controversial male cross-dresser, Bobrisky has tendered an unreserved apology to her while stating that it was a little misunderstanding.

Bobrisky and the man thst assaulted her
Information Nigeria recalls a video which went viral via social media on Monday shows the man hitting Bobrisky after he had allegedly bashed her brand new Range Rover SUV and new iPhone 11 along Jakande road, Lagos state.

The Nigerian transgender shared an update in a new video on her Instagram page which shows the man apologising to her, saying it was just a little misunderstanding that broke into a fight.

Sadly, the controversial celebrity is not having any of it as he did not only turn down the apology, he also threatened him with a two-day jail sentence.

Bobrisky wrote:

“It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it. And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are. As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car…. ahhhhh I was shocked. I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying wat can I do.

The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something…. at some point I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad 😡. Your apology might be accepted but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherfucker.”. Bobrisky wrote.

