Young Boy Shares What The Blood Of Jesus Looks Like (Video)

by Michael
The Blood Of Jesus
Boy Shares What The Blood Of Jesus Looks Like

A young boy has shared a video of what the Blood of Jesus looks like.

In a video shared on the Internet, a young boy has shared what his mother believes to be the blood of Christ. The boy shared the video of a keg that contains red liquid.

According to the boy, the Keg was given to his mother at a church.

This happened at Ifako-Ijaiye part of Lagos State on Wednesday.

In his video, he captioned it: “Blood of Jesus now on sale in my mom’s church. I spent about #5000 naira on this sh**”

Watch The Video Here:

