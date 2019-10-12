Young Man Stabs His Step-Mother To Death In Nassarawa

by Temitope Alabi
Bloody Knife
A 23-year-old man whose name has been given as Ahmed Abdullahi has been arrested by the Nasarawa state police command.

According to reports, Ahmed stabbed his mother to death at their residence in Agyaragu area of Lafia.

The cause of their “misunderstanding” is yet to be ascertained but according to reports, the suspect first attacked his step-mother with a kitchen knife before leaving her to bleed from a cut on her leg.

She then ran out to call for help, but Ahmed reportedly pushed her to the ground then slit her throat. He later ran away from the scene but was eventually caught.

Eyewitnesses also revealed that the suspect’s mother also fled from their apartment after the children of the deceased tried avenging their mother’s death.

Nasarawa State’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel confirmed the arrest and said he will be arraigned in court after investigation has been concluded.

Ahmed Abdullahi, murder, Nassarawa State
0

