Your Are Not A Good Celebrity If Your Life Cannot Motivate Others: Foluke Daramola

Actress Foluke Daramola has stated that any celebrity whose life can not always motivate other people to aspire for the best is not a good celebrity.

Speaking in an Instagram post, she further stated that celebrities do not necessarily need to impress others with their lifestyle and achievements always but to inspire them to do great things instead.

She wrote;

“No matter how good and popular you think you are as a celebrity, you cannot always be the star of the moment. Old stars will always fizzle out someday and new ones will always arise for the gracing of the prevalent moments.

New stars are born every day and old stars die everyday. The most important thing, however, is that one must always remain a responsible celebrity, who can impact lives positively, and one people must always look up to as a good role model for motivation to rise to their own stardom or live responsibly to achieve their set goals for life.

A celebrity is not a good celebrity, if his life cannot always motivate other people to aspire for the best they deserve from life. A celebrity does not necessarily need to impress others with his life styles and achievements always, but to inspire others also to purposeful greatness”

