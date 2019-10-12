‘Your Father Used Your Mother As Pit Latrine’ – Daddy Freeze Tells Internet Troll

Nigerian On Air Personality Daddy Freeze has replied an Internet troll who attacked him first with a comment he made on his Instagram post.

The troll attacked Daddy Freeze by saying that he should stop using his girlfriend and just marry her already as they have been in a relationship for a very long time now.

The picture which Daddy Freeze captioned ‘Queen of the desert’ got the man saying: “Marry her already, it’s the right thing to do.”

Daddy Freeze, however, replied the man saying: “it’s your father that used your mother as pit latrine to sire a halfwit bovine dingbat like you…”

