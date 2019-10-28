Your Favourite BBNaija Housemates And Celebrity Photographers At LFW 2019 Captured Through The Lens Of The Camon 12 Pro

Lagos fashion and Design Week is the number one fashion exhibition in Africa which brings together the best in the fashion industry across the continent. This year’s edition-tagged Fashion Beyond Creativity, features top-of-the-lines Runway shows, Fashion business series and exhibition from top brands.

Asides the headline sponsor, other Brand sponsors were very much visible throughout the 4-day event which started on the 23rd October to 26th October, 2019. TECNO Mobile for instance was notably recognised not only for having the most creative booth space, but its newly launched Camon 12 Pro was the go-to smartphone for capturing all the moments at the event.

Every single day of the event attracted models, fashion enthusiasts, BBNaija Housemates, consumers and the media to view the latest creations by several notable African designers.

The TECNO Booth was the perfect place for picture-taking and the TECNO Camon 12 Pro lenses was there to capture all the feels and thrills of the event.

The Camon 12 Pro is a revolutionary Camon device with triple rear Camera consisting of 16MP main, 8MP ultra wide angle lens and 2MP depth sensor.

The camera covers a variety of common shooting scenarios and produces corresponding AI optimization enabling you to snap more natural and stunning photos.

We bring to you a mix of various photos taken throughout the 4-day period #ShotonCamon12