‘Your Hatred, Bitterness Is The Reason Your Career Is Dead’ – M.I Knocks Vector

Rapper M.I has finally responded to Vector’s diss track and did it dragging the latter through the mud.

According to M.I, Vector has never liked him and has shown much bitterness and hate towards him, which in turn led to the demise of his career.

Read Also: Social Media On Fire As M.I Abaga Schools Vector In Diss Track

Releasing his own diss track, M.I accompanied it with a written note to Vector which red thus;