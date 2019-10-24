Your Reward Is In Heaven – Pretty Mike Tells ‘Good Girls’

by Michael
Pretty Mike
Pretty Mike

Nigeria’s Instagram Socialite, Pretty Mike has gone all out to console girls with high moral standards.

Taking to his Instagram, he has pointed out that there’s evidently a reward for everything and the good girls would get theirs in heaven.

According to him, society has evolved to the point where it seems like the bad girls are winning over the good girls.

In his own words: “Why do some women believe that guys love and appreciate Bad girls more than the good ones…..I keep hearing that, the Bad bitches are winning. That’s not a good perspective ooh. We love good girls too… Good girls cont been good… one day it will pay off when Jesus comes”

See His Post Here:

Pretty Mike
Pretty Mike’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Instagram, Pretty Mike
0

