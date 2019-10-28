“You’re A Dangerous Person To Do Business With” – Chinese Fabric Seller Slams Mercy Aigbe Over Unpaid Debt (Photo)

A Chinese fabric seller has taken to Instagram to drag popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe over unsettled bills and breach of the agreement.

The fabric seller, @unique_fabric_gallery had initially shared a photo of the 41-year-old actress on her page with a thumbs down emoji.

Later, it was revealed the mother of two had carted away 20 yards of fabrics without advertising them like she had agreed or even paying for the goods.

Screenshots of a WhatsApp chat between the actress and fabric seller were also leaked on the photo-sharing platform.