Youths Arrest Notorious Criminal, ‘Fear Not’ In Ebonyi

by Eyitemi
Chibuike also known as 'Fear Not'
‘Fear Not’, real name, Chibuke, a notorious criminal terrorizing Onicha Igboese community in Ebonyi state, has been arrested three days after intercepting David Umahi’s convoy, Ebonyi state governor and disarming one of the soldiers in his convoy.

According to reports, the rogue and his gang were said to have blocked the governors’ convoy on Friday night and made away with one of soldier’s rifle during a wake keep ceremony.

The community is said to have known no peace since the incident as innocent people were arrested and harassed by soldiers with the soldiers promising not to stop until the rifle is recovered.

Eventually, ‘Fear Not’ was arrested by the Ebonyi National Youths and handed over to the soldiers.

