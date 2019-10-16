Yul Edochie Celebrates As His Daughter Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is today celebrating his daughter Danielle who turns a year older today.
The proud dad took to his IG page to share a photo of her alongside a beautiful birthday message penned for her.
He wrote;
My first child Danielle.
Anytime I look at her it brings so much memories.
Especially the owu wey dey blow me when she was born 14yrs ago.
I give God all the glory for my life.
