Yul Edochie Celebrates As His Daughter Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Yul Edochie and daughter
Yul Edochie and daughter

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is today celebrating his daughter Danielle who turns a year older today.

The proud dad took to his IG page to share a photo of her alongside a beautiful birthday message penned for her.

He wrote;

My first child Danielle.
Anytime I look at her it brings so much memories.
Especially the owu wey dey blow me when she was born 14yrs ago.
I give God all the glory for my life.
Focus, find your strength, build on it.

